KB Home Named to Newsweek's 2022 List of America's Most Trusted Companies

KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek®’s 2022 list of America’s Most Trusted Companies. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider and can be viewed on Newsweek%26rsquo%3Bs+website.

“We’re honored to be named by Newsweek as one of America’s most trusted companies. This recognition underscores our long-standing commitment to delivering industry-leading customer satisfaction as well as sustaining a culture of trust, collaboration, honesty and excellence,” said Jeffrey+Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This distinction is also a testament to the relationships we build with our homebuyers as well as the dedication and passion the entire KB Home team has for helping our customers realize the dream of homeownership.”

The companies on the 2022 “Most Trusted” list were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on three touch points of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. All companies listed on the stock exchange with a revenue of more than $500 million in 2020 were considered in the study. The 400 most trusted companies across 22 industries were selected based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted.

