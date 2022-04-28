Kimco Realty® Invites You to Join Its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) will announce its first quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, April 28, 2022 before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be webcast on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET.

Event: Kimco Realty’s First Quarter Results

When: 8:30 AM ET, April 28, 2022

Live Webcast: 1Q22+Kimco+Realty+Earnings+Conference+Call or on Kimco Realty’s website investors.kimcorealty.com

Dial #: 1-877-407-0784 (International: 1-201-689-8560)

Audio replay from the conference call will be available on Kimco Realty’s website investors.kimcorealty.com through July 27, 2022.

About Kimco Realty®

Kimco Realty® ( NYSE:KIM, Financial) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, including mixed-use assets. The Company’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Kimco Realty is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and is a recognized industry leader in these areas. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the Company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned interests in 541 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 93.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

