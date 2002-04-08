Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Announce Year End 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, March 29

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TUCSON, Ariz., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. ( HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30pm Eastern Time. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date:Tuesday, March 29
Time:4:30pm ET
Toll Free:1-855-327-6837
International:1-631-891-4304
Conference ID:10018508
Webcast:https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pSgvu2PM

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

HTG Investor Contact:

Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODUwNzA1MCM0ODA4NzM2IzIwMTY4Nzk=
HTG-Molecular-Diagnostics-Inc-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY