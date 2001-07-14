Legible Appoints New Auditor

Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) (OTC: LEBGF) (%22Legible%26rdquo%3B or the “Company”), announced today that it has appointed KPMG LLP as auditor of Legible effective March 8, 2022. The resignation of Legible’s former auditor, Baker Tilly LLP, was accepted by the Company effective March 8, 2022.

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a book entertainment and media company that has developed an online eBook marketplace called Legible.com, with an eBook reading system capable of showcasing next-generation book content, and a world-class digital conversion publishing service for creating multimedia eBooks and born-accessible eBook content.

Founded and led by a team of technologists, authors, eBook publishers, designers, and publishing industry insiders, Legible is transforming the eBook industry. With a mission to provide delightful eBook experiences toreaders around the globe through any browser-enabled device, Legible is committed to providing delightful eReading to readers that value immersive entertainment experiences through beautifully constructed and content dynamic books, provided by a company that promotes sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

Visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life!

Readers are invited to visit Legible’s continually evolving curated Staff-Picks Bookshelf: https%3A%2F%2Flegible.com%2Fca%2Flist%2Fstaff-picks

