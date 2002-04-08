Exagen Inc. Expands In-Network Benefit with Additional 22.7 Million Lives

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. ( XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, announced today that AVISE® tests will soon surpass 90 million lives as an in-network benefit for patients. Effective June 1, 2022, AVISE test offerings become an in-network, covered benefit with Centene Corporation, including its subsidiary WellCare Health Plans, providing enhanced care to over 22.7 million members.



“Exagen continues to expand its presence within the payor community. The partnership with Centene and WellCare, combined with our existing partners, will allow for over 90 million patients to receive AVISE testing as an in-network benefit, to enable a timely and accurate differential diagnosis to improve outcomes for complex autoimmune diseases, including SLE,” said Ron Rocca, Exagen’s President and CEO. “SLE is an unpredictable and misunderstood disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with, a challenge to treat, and can be fatal.”

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. For further information please visit www.exagen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exagen's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the positive medical policy coverage for the AVISE CTD test with Centene Corporation, including the availability and expected use of the AVISE CTD test through the Centene network, and any potential for increased use of the AVISE CTD laboratory test. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations, including as a result of shutdowns of its facilities and operations as well as those of its suppliers and courier services, impeding patient movement and interruptions to healthcare services causing a decrease in test volumes, disruptions to the supply chain of material needed for its tests, its sales and commercialization activities and its ability to receive specimens and perform or deliver the results from its tests, and delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving its tests; Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community; Exagen’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies; third party payors not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products or promoted therapeutics; Exagen’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting Exagen’s business; and other risks described in the company’s prior press releases and Exagen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations

Exagen Inc.

Ryan Douglas

[email protected]

760.560.1525

Company

Exagen Inc.

Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

760.477.5514