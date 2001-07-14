Fifth Third Bancorp to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 12, 2022

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) has announced it will hold its Annual Shareholders Meeting virtually on Tuesday, April 12, at 11:30 a.m. eastern time.

Event details are as follows:

Meeting Access: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FFITB2022

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 18, 2022 can join, vote, and ask questions. To vote or ask a question during the meeting, shareholders will need the unique 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice provided by the Company.

Shareholders of record may also begin to submit questions beginning on April 5, 2022 by logging into www.proxyvote.com with your 16-digit control number.

If you do not have a control number or are not a shareholder, you will be able to join the webcast as a guest.

Those unable to listen to the live webcasts may access a webcast replay for approximately 1 year after the meeting through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at www.53.com (click on “About Us” then “Investor Relations”).

The Company's 2022 Proxy Statement and 2021 Annual Report are accessible on the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at the same web address.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,117 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,322 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2021, had $554 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $65 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB”.

