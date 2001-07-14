United Natural Foods Reports Employment Inducement Grant

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI)(the “Company” or “UNFI”) announced today that on March 22, 2022, it granted to Louis Martin, its Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, an inducement time-based restricted stock unit (“RSU”) award covering a total of 20,310 shares of common stock of UNFI. The RSU will vest in three equal annual installments, beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant.

The RSU was awarded pursuant to Mr. Martin’s previously announced appointment, with the number of shares determined based on the market price on the date of grant. The RSU was approved by the Company’s Compensation Committee as an inducement grant in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under Rule 303A.08 of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Listing Standards. This announcement is being made pursuant to the requirements of Rule 303A.08.

The terms of the RSU awarded to Mr. Martin are substantially the same as those of other RSUs granted to other UNFI employees. The RSU was not issued under the Plan but will be governed by the terms of such plan as if they were so issued.

About United Natural Foods

