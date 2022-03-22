Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2022 Results for May 6, 2022

35 minutes ago
PR Newswire

HOUSTON, March 22, 2022

HOUSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2022 results on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit 713-571-4902
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

favicon.png?sn=AQ99704&sd=2022-03-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-schedules-conference-call-and-webcast-of-first-quarter-2022-results-for-may-6-2022-301508243.html

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

