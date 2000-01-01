4 Agriculture Stocks With High Business Quality

As investors welcome the spring season, four agriculture stocks with high financial strength and profitability are The Mosaic Co. ( MOS, Financial), CF Industries Holdings Inc. ( CF, Financial), ICL Group Ltd. ( ICL, Financial) and American Vanguard Corp. ( AVD, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

According to an article from iExplore, common activities to do around the first day of spring include gardening and scenic hiking. Flowers also start to bloom as the weather starts warming up.

As such, GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed four agriculture stocks with strong balance sheets and high profitability. While the financial strength rank considers metrics like debt ratios and interest coverage, the profitability rank considers metrics like profit margins, returns and three-year revenue and earnings growth rates.

Mosaic

Shares of The Mosaic Co. ( MOS, Financial) traded around $65.32, showing the stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.85.

The Tampa, Florida-based fertilizer company has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 8 based on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins that outperform more than 78% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Mosaic include Donald Smith & Co., David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

CF Industries

Shares of CF Industries ( CF, Financial) traded around $99.20, showing the stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.32.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based nitrogen fertilizer producer has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 9 based on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8, a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms more than 83% of global competitors, and an operating margin that has increased approximately 21% per year on average over the past five years.

ICL Group

Shares of ICL Group ( ICL, Financial) traded around $11.58, showing the stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.56.

The Israeli agriculture company has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 9 on several positive investing signs, with include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

American Vanguard

Shares of American Vanguard ( AVD, Financial) traded around $19.95, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.10.

The Newport Beach, California-based agricultural products company has a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 6 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and debt ratios that are outperforming more than 60% of global competitors.