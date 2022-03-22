Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
GLOBE LIFE INC. HAS PUBLISHED 2021 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) REPORT

2 hours ago
MCKINNEY, Texas, March 22, 2022

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced today that it has published its 2021 ESG report. This report can be accessed through the following link:

https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/environmental-social-and-governance

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

