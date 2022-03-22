Helix Biopharma Corp. Announces Management and Board Changes

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Helix BioPharma Corp. ( TSX:HBP, Financial) ("Helix" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immuno-oncology, based on its proprietary technological platform DOS47, today announced that Frank Michalargias has notified the Board of Directors of the Company of his intention to resign from the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective no later than May 15, 2022. Mr. Michalargias will be departing the Company to pursue a new employment opportunity.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Frank for his many years of service to Helix and wish him the best for his future endeavors" said Artur Gabor, Chair of the Audit Committee.

The Company also announces the resignation of Adam Uszpolewicz from the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is considering the Company's options with respect to the identification of potential candidates to assume Mr. Michalargias' responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer and to fill the current vacancies on the Board.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immune-oncology for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on our proprietary technological platform DOS47. Helix is listed on the TSX under the symbol "HBP".

For more information, please contact:

Helix BioPharma Corp.

9120 Leslie Street, Suite 205

Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 3J9

Tel: 905-841-2300 x 233

Frank Michalargias, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks and Uncertainties

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to the Company's future business, operations, research and development, including the Company's activities relating to DOS47, and statements regarding the Company's belief that it is positioned as a leader in addressing newer treatment avenues for cancer, the belief that the Company's recent actions will provide opportunities to de-risk the Company's clinical program and enhance value of the Company's platform and assets, expectations regarding dialogue with market leaders, expectations regarding the enhancement of clinical program design, expectations regarding the timing of clinical trials and the results of such trials, and statements regarding the identification and appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer and new members of the Board of Directors. Forward-looking statements can further be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "ongoing", "estimates", "expects", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results.

SOURCE: Helix BioPharma Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/694268/Helix-Biopharma-Corp-Announces-Management-and-Board-Changes



