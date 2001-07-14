XPENG P7 100,000th Car Rolls Off Production Line

The XPENG P7 smart sports sedan has today become the first model from a Chinese pure-EV brand to reach the production milestone of 100,000 units.

The 100,000th P7 rolls off the production line (Photo: Business Wire)

The 100,000th P7 rolled off the production line 695 days after its official launch on April 27, 2020, setting a record for pure electric vehicles from emerging auto brands in China.

This accomplishment reflects customers’ recognition of the P7’s quality and smart functionality, as well as the efficiency of XPENG’s production, supply chain management, and sales and service network.

XPENG also rolled out the P7 562E Black Label Edition at its Zhaoqing plant today. Based on the P7 four-wheel drive performance version, this all-black special commemorative edition is equipped with the XPILOT 3.0 advanced driver assistance hardware system with Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) and Valet Parking Assist (VPA). The P7 562E Black Label Edition will be officially launched in China on April 10, 2022.

In July 2021, the XPENG P7 achieved the highest ranking in the midsize BEV segment in J.D. Power's inaugural China New Energy Vehicle–Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (NEV-APEAL) Study. In the same month, the P7 achieved a 5-star safety rating with a total score of 89.4% and the highest active safety score of 98.51% among electric vehicles in China from the China New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP). The P7 achieved a 92.61% occupant protection score in the C-NCAP safety test.

Also in July 2021, the XPENG P7 became the first to receive a 5-star rating from the i-VISTA (Intelligent Vehicle Integrated Systems Test Area) intelligent vehicle testing platform in China with four “Excellent” ratings in smart driving, smart safety, smart interaction, and smart energy efficiency. The car also obtained “Excellent” ratings in lane change assist, AEB emergency braking, LDW (Lane Departure Warning), as well as in smoothness and richness of touchscreen and voice interaction.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading smart mobility company founded with a mission to explore and drive smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. In 2021, XPENG established its European headquarters in the Netherlands, and is expanding its presence in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. XPENG's smart EVs are manufactured at its fully-owned plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province, China. For more information, please visit: www.heyxpeng.com.

