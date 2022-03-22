Finning expands its product support capabilities with the acquisition of Hydraquip on-site mobile hydraulic hose services company in the UK

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company” or “we”, “our” or “us”) today announced the acquisition of Hydraquip Hose & Hydraulics Ltd. and Hoses Direct Ltd. (“Hydraquip”) for approximately £65 million, net of cash acquired, subject to normal post-closing adjustments and before deferred contingent consideration.



Hydraquip is the UK’s second largest hydraulic hose replacement and repair company with a strong industry brand and track-record of profitable growth. Hydraquip has 270 employees nation-wide serving more than 4,000 customers across a diverse range of industries, including construction, power systems, transportation, waste management, utilities, manufacturing, and materials handling.

In 2021, Hydraquip generated over £26 million in revenue (1) and £7.2 million in Adjusted EBITDA (2). Approximately 60% of Hydraquip’s revenue comes from on-site mobile hose services, including hose replacement, assembly and fitting, oil replenishment, and general hydraulic servicing. Hydraquip operates 130 mobile service vans with trained technicians providing 24/7 coverage across the UK. The remaining 40% of Hydraquip’s business is focused on selling hydraulic and fluid power products and parts via a network of 27 branches and online.

“This acquisition is closely aligned with our strategy to drive product support growth, providing complementary products and services that help customers maximize uptime and reduce operating costs. Hydraquip expands our service capabilities across multiple industries and equipment types to both new and existing customers. We see a very strong customer focus and cultural match with the Hydraquip team and are excited to welcome them to Finning,” said Scott Thomson, president and CEO of Finning.

The transaction is being funded from cash on hand and existing credit facilities and will be immediately accretive to our UK & Ireland operation’s EBIT as a percentage of net revenue, as well as our overall earnings per share and free cash flow.

About Finning

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for nearly 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

(1) This financial measure is unaudited and prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 102 “The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland” (GAAP).

(2) This financial measure is unaudited and a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users with important information regarding the operational performance and related trends of the business. This non-GAAP financial measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP (GAAP financial measures).

EBITDA is defined as earnings before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess and evaluate the financial performance of our reportable segments. We believe that EBITDA improves comparability between periods by eliminating the impact of finance costs, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

There were significant items that we do not consider indicative of Hydraquip’s operational and financial trends, either by nature or amount. We exclude these items when evaluating Hydraquip’s operating financial performance. These items may not be non-recurring, but we believe that excluding these significant items from GAAP financial measures provides a better understanding of their financial performance when considered in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. Financial measures that have been adjusted to take into account these significant items are referred to as “Adjusted measures”.

