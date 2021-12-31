Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Buys Bloom Energy Corp, Robinhood Markets Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc

New Purchases: BE, HOOD,

BE, HOOD, Sold Out: SNOW,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bloom Energy Corp, Robinhood Markets Inc, sells Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust. As of 2021Q4, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owns 4 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kellogg+w+k+foundation+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kellogg Co (K) - 58,631,837 shares, 99.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 266,856 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Bloom Energy Corp (BE) - 21,850 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 2,596 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.