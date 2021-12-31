Goldentree Asset Management Lp Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Bausch Health Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc

New Purchases: ASTL, ANF, CTRA, NCLH,

ASTL, ANF, CTRA, NCLH, Added Positions: TGNA, NXST, AER, VOD, OMF, M, THC, FAF, DELL, LVS, NE, VAL, CENX, LILAK, AA, FL,

TGNA, NXST, AER, VOD, OMF, M, THC, FAF, DELL, LVS, NE, VAL, CENX, LILAK, AA, FL, Reduced Positions: BHC, THRY, CRC, CPRI, FOXA, CMCSA, FYBR, BLDR, NRG, TIMB,

BHC, THRY, CRC, CPRI, FOXA, CMCSA, FYBR, BLDR, NRG, TIMB, Sold Out: EGLE, TECK, CHK, ETRN, VMW, SPG, ATUS, BERY, MGM, CPNG, COMM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, Coterra Energy Inc, Tegna Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, sells Bausch Health Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, Teck Resources, Chesapeake Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldentree Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Goldentree Asset Management Lp owns 39 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldentree+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

California Resources Corp (CRC) - 9,526,506 shares, 17.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.36% Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 7,405,584 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 12,299,300 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 5,947,619 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.34% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 2,600,000 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 4,421,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $47.85, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,153,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,691,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 228,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 209.35%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,330,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 140.24%. The purchase prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08. The stock is now traded at around $187.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 252,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 199.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 501,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 51.84%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 4,237,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,542,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Macy's Inc by 105.83%. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,140,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. The sale prices were between $36.9 and $53.24, with an estimated average price of $42.4.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.37.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 36.34%. The sale prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.89%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 5,947,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Thryv Holdings Inc by 73.34%. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $41.69, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $30.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.71%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 798,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 64.61%. The sale prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 262,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Fox Corp by 22.01%. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 725,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 35.13%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 268,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 23.05%. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $37.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 391,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.