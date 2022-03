Westlake Epoxy Receives ISCC+ Certification at Its Pernis, Netherlands Site

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that Westlake Epoxy’s Pernis, Netherlands site has received International Sustainability & Carbon Plus (ISCC+) certification. The site received mass balance certification for its tracing and handling of sustainable materials in the production of epoxy products. This is a significant step in Westlake Epoxy’s strategy to integrate renewable carbon materials into its raw material supply chain while reducing energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.

ISCC+ provides an international, practical, transparent system for the certification of bio-based, bio-circular and circular raw materials at each level of the supply chain. The ISCC+ certification recognizes Westlake Epoxy’s (formerly known as Hexion BV) commitment to environmentally, socially and economically sustainable production by tracking its existing mix of feedstocks and replacing fossil materials with renewable resources.

Aromatic monomers for the liquid epoxy resins produced at the Pernis location have been certified by mass balance to be replaceable by bio-based alternatives. These include the phenol and acetone used to manufacture Bisphenol A (BPA), a critical building block in the manufacture of epoxy resins.

This recent certification reflects Westlake’s ongoing commitment to operating in a more environmentally responsible manner. Recently, Westlake Epoxy’s European operations also received a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Westlake Epoxy serves a variety of industries including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, civil engineering and construction, composite and wind energy, electronics, electric laminates and marine and protective coatings.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe, and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com

