Express, Inc. to Present at Shareholder Equity Conference

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced that the Company will present at the Shareholder Equity Conference, held virtually, on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

This conference is set in a fireside chat format and intended to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the session.

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Fshare-conference-series.open-exchange.net%2Fregistration or at www.express.com%2Finvestor. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Express, Inc.

Grounded in versatility and powered by a styling community, Express is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has been a part of some of the most important and culture-defining fashion trends. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always ‘of the now’ so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

The Company operates over 550 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app. Express, Inc. is comprised of the brands Express and UpWest, and is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and significant contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 and in our subsequent SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

