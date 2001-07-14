Blue Apron Appoints Beverly K. Carmichael to Board of Directors

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) today announced that Beverly K. Carmichael has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective today. Ms. Carmichael brings over 25 years of leadership experience across multiple industries, and is a recognized human resources executive as well as a licensed labor and employment attorney.

“Beverly brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Board in important areas, including leadership development, talent investment, culture, and diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace,” said Linda Findley, Blue Apron’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect Beverly’s experience to be instrumental as we continue to make strategic investments in our people and our sustainability initiatives, and continue to create a great workplace for all of our employees.”

From 2017 to 2019, Ms. Carmichael served as Executive Vice President and Chief People, Culture, and Resource Officer at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Prior to that, from 2014 to 2017, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Earlier in her career, she was Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Ticketmaster, and held positions at Southwest Airlines as the top human resources executive and the top labor attorney.

Since January 2022, Ms. Carmichael has served on the Board of Directors of Cotton Patch Cafe, Inc., a Texas-based restaurant chain, and recently joined the Board of Directors of Viad Corp, a global experiential services company. She previously served on the Board of Directors of Leaf Group, a content company that operates various online brands, from 2018 to 2021, until its acquisition by Graham Holdings Company.

“Great customer experiences have their roots in great employee experiences, and I am eager to build upon the groundwork that’s already been laid at Blue Apron,” said Ms. Carmichael. “I look forward to working closely with the Board and the entire Blue Apron team to help drive critical operational strategies and position the business for the future.”

Ms. Carmichael has been appointed to serve as a Class III director with a term expiring at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The phase-out of Blue Apron’s classified Board of Directors was approved at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. Beginning with the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, directors elected at and after the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders will be elected for one-year terms. Ms. Carmichael will also serve as a member of the Board’s Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

