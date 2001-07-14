Michael Calbert Joins PVH Corp. Board of Directors; Henry Nasella Not to Stand for Re-election

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] announced today that Michael Calbert, Chairman of the Board of Dollar General Corporation, will join its Board of Directors, effective May 2, 2022. The Company also announced that Henry Nasella, its non-executive Chair, will not stand for re-election at its June 16, 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. Both changes are part of the Board’s previously disclosed refreshment process.

Mr. Nasella has served on the Board for 19 years, including as presiding director since 2007 and Chair since 2021 when it first became an independent, non-executive role. Mr. Nasella had been nominated to serve for his last three terms by virtue of a waiver of the Board’s mandatory retirement age, as permitted under its Corporate Governance Guidelines. Mr. Calbert is expected to succeed Mr. Nasella as Chair if Mr. Calbert is re-elected at the annual meeting.

Mr. Calbert has served as Chairman of Dollar General since 2016 and formerly was a member of the private equity firm KKR & Co. L.P., where he led the Retail industry team from January 2000 until his retirement in 2014. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of Randall’s Food Markets, and started his career as a certified public accountant with Arthur Anderson Worldwide. He has extensive experience in corporate finance, strategic business planning and accounting, particularly in the retail industry, as well as a director of publicly traded retail companies.

Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Office of PVH, said: “We are excited to welcome Michael to the Board of PVH. He is a highly experienced public company director with extensive Chair experience, and he brings deep expertise in the retail and consumer sectors. His contributions will be invaluable as we, under the Board’s guidance, build the next growth chapter for PVH. We remain focused on positioning PVH to win in the ‘new normal’ powered by our two iconic global brands, Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER.”

Mr. Calbert commented: “I’m honored to be joining the Board of PVH at this exciting time for the company and the industry. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members in supporting Stefan and the management team to realize the company’s long-term growth opportunities, deliver strong stockholder returns, and do it in a way that stays true to PVH’s purpose to drive fashion forward for good.”

Mr. Larsson continued: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the whole management team, I want to thank Henry for his unique contributions and many years of wise counsel, as well as his incredible leadership of the Board. It is fair to say that many of our successes as a company could not have been achieved without him. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Mr. Nasella said: “It has been an honor to be part of PVH’s long, successful history as a leader in the fashion industry. I am certain PVH will continue to excel under the leadership of Stefan and PVH’s outstanding management team, supported always by the drive and passion of PVH associates around the world.”

