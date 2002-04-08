Berkshire Grey Introduces Robotic System for Autonomous eCommerce Autobagging

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

BEDFORD, Mass., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey, Inc. ( BGRY), a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today introduced its new Robotic Pick and Pack with Identification (BG RPPi) system, which now includes advanced auto-identification and item manipulation technology, for touchless eCommerce autobagging. Using Berkshire Grey’s advanced AI-enabled robotic technology, this system combines automated picking with intelligent placement for packing eCommerce items directly into autobagging equipment, thereby increasing throughput capacity without adding additional labor.



“Berkshire Grey’s Robotic Pick and Pack with Identification (BG RPPi) system for autobagging is the newest addition to our innovative portfolio of eCommerce solutions,” said Kishore Boyalakuntla, VP of Product at Berkshire Grey. “This system helps retailers increase their fulfillment throughput capacity while using sustainable autobagging approaches. With BG RPPi for eCommerce Autobagging, we can now help retailers enable a touchless pick-to-ship fulfillment operation that is fully autonomous, thereby reducing labor dependency and increasing overall productivity.”

Berkshire Grey’s RPPi for eCommerce Autobagging is an AI-enabled robotic system that leverages advanced machine learning to automate picking individual items and intelligently packing them directly into polybag, polyfilm, and sustainable packaging machines. This system identifies individual order items in real time using advanced auto-identification and item-specific robotic manipulation technology. The data is seamlessly passed to autobagging equipment to create labels and package the items for shipping. BG RPPi is compatible with leading autobagging brands, including Pregis and CMC, with additional integration partners in development.

With BG RPPi for eCommerce Autobagging, retailers and eCommerce providers can:

Increase capacity without adding labor

Make 24x7 autonomous operations possible

Better leverage sustainable packaging solutions

Drive higher ROI from existing autobagging equipment

Handle 3X the number of SKUs compared to other robotic solutions to automate the maximum volume of orders and reduce manual touches



BG RPPi for eCommerce Autobagging is part of Berkshire Grey’s portfolio of robotic automation solutions for eCommerce that also includes Robotic Package Sortation and Identification, Robotic Shuttle Put Walls, Robotic Shuttle Product Sortation, and Mobile Robotic Sortation and Fulfillment. With systems in use today in multiple industries, including eCommerce, same-day grocery, package handling, and retail, Berkshire Grey is a recognized and trusted leader in advanced automation.

Berkshire Grey will be exhibiting at Modex 2022 where we will showcase BG RPPi for eCommerce Autobagging along with other products from the Berkshire Grey portfolio. Come visit us at booth #B4207 .

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., ( BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. To learn more about Berkshire Grey, please visit BerkshireGrey.com and follow Berkshire Grey on Facebook , LinkedIn, Twitter , and YouTube.

