CECO Environmental to Present at the Upcoming Maxim Group Virtual Growth Conference and the Gabelli Funds 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium in March

DALLAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced that Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Eckl, Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in March.

Management will present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest. The conference is being held March 28 – 30 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available on demand beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, March 28. Investors can view CECO's presentation by registering for the conference on the M-Vest conference portal and can also request a one-on-one meeting with management on March 29. The archived webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.CECOEnviro.com.

Additionally, management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Gabelli Funds 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York on Thursday, March 31. Management's presentation is at 1:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.CECOEnviro.com.

During the conferences, management will highlight its recently completed strategic acquisition of flow control leader, GRC, in addition to discussing its diversified industrial solutions portfolio that supports the energy transition.

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and water treatment serving a diversified set of niche markets through an attractive asset-light business model. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, and wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

