EVgo Selected by California Energy Commission for Two Regional Project Proposed Awards to Support CA Rideshare Electrification

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), a first mover in fleet electrification and owner and operator of first electric vehicle (EV) network powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced that the company was selected for proposed awards for two California Energy Commission (CEC) Charging Access for Reliable On-Demand Transportation Services (CARTS) grants to directly support its partnership with Uber. Using the proposed award funds of over $3.6M, EVgo will develop twin public fast charging hub sites featuring 72 charging stalls -- including 38 designated for public use -- within Los Angeles and the Bay Area. As part of this program, all four of the new charging sites will feature fast charging up to 350 kW, ultimately aiding EVgo and Uber in their shared mission to electrify the rideshare industry and provide enhanced access to public EV fast charging infrastructure in rideshare-dense regions within California and beyond.

In August 2021, the California Energy Commission (CEC) released a grant solicitation and application package entitled “Charging Access for Reliable On-Demand Transportation Services (CARTS)” under the Clean Transportation Program, designed to provide funding for projects that support EV charging infrastructure for on-demand transportation services including those such as ride-hailing, taxis, and more. The proposed awarding of two CARTS grants builds upon EVgo’s previously+announced+partnership with Uber, which is designed to support the adoption of EVs in the rideshare industry by decreasing their total cost of ownership through increasing access to public fast charging infrastructure. With the proposed funds from the CEC, EVgo will build 72 new fast charging stalls in rideshare-dense and ethnically diverse areas within Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Leandro. 38 of the new fast charging stalls will be open for public use in high-mobility demand zones and the balance will be dedicated to fleet vehicles, helping support more equitable access to charging infrastructure and reducing local pollution from high mileage vehicles.

“EVgo has long been a leader in fleet electrification through partnership, and in partnership with the CEC, Uber, and fleets, EVgo looks forward to continuing to build on our commitment to delivering EV fast chargers that benefits different drivers and communities across the country,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo. “This direct support from the California Energy Commission will help accelerate the deployment of fast charging that benefits fleets and retail drivers alike, making going electric a no brainer whether you’re operating a commercial fleet or don’t even have a car!”

“Climate is a team sport, and these projects between EVgo, the California Energy Commission, and Uber are a win-win-win,” said Adam Gromis, Uber’s Head of Sustainability Policy. “Together, we’ll increase access to more affordable urban fast-charging solutions in the areas where drivers most need them, increase passengers’ exposure to EV technology via more all-electric rides on Uber, and drive real emissions savings for Californians.”

As part of the company’s grant application for CARTS, EVgo garnered letters of support from industry partners including Uber and Cruise, an autonomous vehicle (AV) company with operations in California. By prioritizing the electrification of rideshare vehicles alongside access to affordable charging, EVgo, with Uber’s support, plans to use the funds to decarbonize higher-utilization drivers while providing greater exposure to EVs for riders. This comes as California begins implementation of the Clean Miles Standard, which aims for 90% of ride-hail vehicle miles traveled be zero emissions by 2030. On EVgo’s network, high utilization drivers inherit the benefit of 100% renewable energy powering every mile charged, further accelerating the decarbonization of the transportation sector. In addition, as Uber is committed to building a zero-emissions rideshare platform in all regions of operation by 2040, the development of new EV charging infrastructure supports its shared mission with EVgo to further incentivize EV purchases, increase access to EV charging infrastructure and expedite the electrification of the rideshare industry at scale.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 850 charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states and approximately 340,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

