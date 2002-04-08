The 4Less Group, Inc. has Launched their Proprietary Marketplace Software Allowing for Millions of Parts SKUs to be Listed and Updated Daily

Las Vegas, NV, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group, Inc. (The “Company”), ( FLES), announced that they have launched a new proprietary marketplace software designed to seamlessly integrate functionality within the automotive parts big data environments. The Company’s new platform technology will provide the ability for millions of SKUs to be listed per day while allowing millions of product updates daily through the Company’s vendor friendly API. Additionally, the new software code, designed and built from the ground up, is believed to be unique and subject to protection as trade secrets in a way that the Company may reinforce such protection through patents in the near future.

The Company believes that one of the main advantages of this new software solution is the optimization of the integration to our existing product aggregation partners such as SureDone, which delivers additional efficiencies while enabling cost reduction without the need for a significant capital outlay.

“The new AP4Less software seamlessly solves extreme data base size challenges that are common to the automotive parts industry; It does so in a “serverless” environment while utilizing API calls for scalability, speed, reliability, and security. Additionally, our internal testing is producing significant speed test that out-perform many of the largest e-commerce sites in the market today.” Stated Christopher Davenport, founder and president of AutoParts4Less, Inc., the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary.

“Studies show that consumers prefer the value of a multi-seller marketplace -- we believe we now have the technology needed to offer buyers a one-stop-shop for the entire automotive parts industry that represent millions and millions of parts”, continued Davenport.

The 4Less Group, Inc.

The 4Less Group, Inc. is the owner LiftKits4less.com, an ecommerce aftermarket auto parts site as well as AutoParts4Less.com, presently in beta test phase, a multi-vendor online marketplace dedicated to automotive parts. When fully launched, AutoParts4Less.com will offer buyers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles and RV’s on a single platform.

With the launch of their automotive marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com, the Company expects to eventually have available for sale millions of unique SKUs, as well as multiple sellers for most SKUs listed which in turn will provide buyers with more options. The Company is working on developing best in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and various other services to the websites. Current marketing and branding strategy presently consist of strong SEO traffic, pay-per-click as well as title sponsor of the 2022 and 2023 MotoAmerica Championship and the sponsor of various drivers in the NASCAR motor sports.

Additionally, as a platform business model, the AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect meaning as more sellers participate on the platform it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers.

Information on FLES can be found at www.the4lessgroup.com .

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of the Company’s future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

