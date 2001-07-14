UiPath Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Testing 2022 Vendor Assessment

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading+enterprise+automation software company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC+MarketScape%3A+Worldwide+Cloud+Testing+2022+Vendor+Assessment+%26ndash%3B+Empowering+Business+Velocity.* The report, which includes UiPath for the first time among traditional software quality tools, examines cloud testing adoption trends and their influence on organizational success through the development of secure, high-quality software.

Within the report, the IDC MarketScape recognizes UiPath for capitalizing on its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology and dominant position in the enterprise automation market to help enable timely, needed coordination and synergy for the testing of automations.

In the report, Melinda-Carol Ballou, Research Director for IDC's Application Life-Cycle Management (ALM) program, writes: “The breadth, depth, and preeminence of UiPath’s RPA portfolio provide a solid foundation for the company’s testing portfolio. The open architecture and API integration strategies position UiPath to expand and augment its testing portfolio functionality and offer the benefits of broad, supported products that are popularly adopted and dominant in the market. At the same time, businesses are increasingly dependent on RPA.”

Ballou continues, “The demand is growing for testing business-critical RPA components and capabilities that have become increasingly vital with the rise of no-code development, which UiPath is singularly well positioned to address. UiPath has a differentiated opportunity to leverage its portfolio synergistically both for software testing efficiency and to address demand for RPA testing.”

“We want our platform to enable every company to be a fully automated enterprise. That means providing capabilities that allow companies to scale automation and take full advantage of it throughout their operations through the strength of our cloud offering,” said UiPath Senior Vice President of Product Management, Testing Products, Dr. Gerd Weishaar. “We’re the first RPA platform to offer automated RPA testing, and we continue to be innovation leaders in providing an easy-to-use, scalable, flexible automated testing tool that provides superior testing capability to RPA teams as well as application testing teams. We’re incredibly proud of our recognition from the IDC MarketScape, and we believe it validates automation’s role in software testing market.”

UiPath+Test+Suite accelerates digital transformation through enterprise automation. It combines the world’s leading RPA technology with best-of-breed testing capabilities to sustainably accelerate scaling through proactive testing, cross-enterprise collaboration, and a consistent approach to create and deploy automations. Test Suite benefits practitioners who create automations and stakeholders who depend on automations, including transformation leaders, business users, customers, and partners. Organizations that adopt UiPath for their application testing and RPA needs are taking the first step in creating a world-class automation practice that will accelerate scaling by:

Centralizing governance by using a common automation platform and approach.

Building automation momentum by sharing automations between test and RPA teams.

Ensuring every automation deployed is resilient, compliant, and high performing.

Sharing skills, experience, and automation resources across the organization.

A complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Testing 2022 Vendor Assessment is available here.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic+Process+Automation+(RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

