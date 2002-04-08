SurgePays, Inc to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28th – 30th

BARTLETT, Tenn., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc ( SURG), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the on underbanked and underserved, announced today that Company CEO Brian Cox has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th.



Brian Cox will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 29th from 11:30am – 12:00pm ET.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

About SurgePays, Inc:

SurgePays, Inc. is a is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provide mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

Contact SurgePays, Inc

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

+561 489 5315