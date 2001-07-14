Evolv Technology Announces Release of the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security Operational Exercise Report

Evolv+Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV, “Evolv”), the global leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced the results of a rigorous exercise of its Evolv+Express%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E artificial intelligence (AI) based weapons detection system conducted by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4).

Criteria and focus areas for this exercise were developed in cooperation with the NCS4. Marketed capabilities, industry best practices, and security standards were used as the basis for determining exercise requirements. The exercise evaluation team consisted of professional sports, major events, and public assembly site representatives. The NCS4 exercise program follows principles espoused by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) validation programs meant to assist with objective and quantitative reviews of available commercial systems and solutions.

Evolv Express was exercised in October 2021 in a real-world environment at Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus, Ohio-based Columbus Crew major league soccer team. Operational capabilities were demonstrated by functional areas including: weapons vs personal items, walkthrough speed and crowd volume, operational performance and the analytics used to improve security and the crowd experience.

Evolv Express Identifies Critical Security Threats

NCS4 scores solutions on a scale of 0 to 3 based on the following criteria:

3.0: Solution meets requirements and there are no recommendations for improvement.

2.0: Solution meets requirements yet there are some recommendations for improvement.

1.0: Solution partially meets requirements.

0.0: Solution fails to meet requirements.

Overall, Evolv Express earned a score of 2.84. This score reflects that, on average, Evolv Express met the criteria established for this exercise. Additional key findings from NCS4’s exercise of Evolv Express include:

Evaluation Category Score Detection of standardized test pieces defined in applicable standards 3.0 Detection of ferrous weapons including NILECJ test pieces, actual handguns, handgun components, knives, and pipe materials that could be used for constructing IEDs (cumulative score) 2.7 Detection of threat objects in small bags (cumulative score) 3.0 Visual indicators 3.0 Audible indicators 2.3 Detection of multiple threats on one person 3.0 Detection of multiple threats on multiple people 3.0 Exceeding dual-lane throughput claims of 3600 people per hour 3.0 Screening patrons at multiple walking speeds (cumulative score) 2.8 Flow control tablet performance (cumulative score) 2.8 Remote access capabilities (cumulative score) 2.9 Dashboard and insight analytic capabilities (cumulative score) 2.8 User interface indicators (cumulative score) 3.0 Scores marked as cumulative indicate the average of individual scores within the exercise category.

“The NCS4 Operational Exercise Report for Evolv Express provides third party support of what hundreds of customers and over 200 million visitors already know from their personal experience: that Evolv Express offers an unmatched combination of high-performance weapons detection, low false alarm rates, high throughput, and unique operational insights that both keep visitors from our customers safe and improve their experience. Together with our operational expertise and training, Evolv Express exemplifies a new standard in security screening,” said Peter George, CEO, Evolv Technology.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 200 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 3, 2021, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 that we intend to file with the SEC on or before March 30, 2022. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

