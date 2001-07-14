Trackhouse Racing to Raise STEM Awareness with CommScope Ignition Program

CommScope today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Trackhouse Racing with the launch of the CommScope Ignition Program. This leading program leverages the excitement of motorsports racing to advance STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) learning across the United States while offering solutions to increase access to reliable networks, including public+Wi-Fi.

This year’s Ignition Program brings CommScope racecar driver Daniel Suárez, his Trackhouse Racing team, WAV, LLC, and NASCAR technology—including CommScope-branded Chevrolet racecars—to six schools across the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

This year’s program brings CommScope racecar driver Daniel Suárez, his Trackhouse Racing team, WAV, LLC, and NASCAR technology—including CommScope-branded Chevrolet racecars—to six schools across the United States. The program includes classroom sessions that illustrate the role of STEM in motorsports and offers broadband network support assessments for each school to help their IT teams reliably and securely connect their students to online resources to feed their curiosity in STEM.

“We travel all over America, and the question we get all the time is: ‘How do I get into NASCAR?’” said Suárez. “We’re here to show them that involvement can be more than just turning kids into drivers. An education in STEM can help them become tomorrow’s motorsports engineers, car designers, and crew chiefs. Technology plays a huge role in motorsports racing, and the future of our sport depends on inspiring the next generation to see what STEM can do for them.”

“The pandemic has really highlighted disparities in access to the internet and the digital devices that support in-person and distance learning,” said Rich Nedwich, Global Director, Education Segment, CommScope. “The CommScope Ignition Program is about bridging that digital divide by helping schools connect students to the content and services to support their education—as it inspires students to take a hands-on role in creating their future by showcasing the possibilities of a career in STEM.”

Daniel Suárez and the CommScope Ignition Program will travel to schools in Phoenix, Arizona; Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Miami, Florida during race weekends in 2022. For more information on the program, please visit the CommScope Ignition+Program page.

For more information on how CommScope is addressing the digital divide, visit the CommScope Digital+Society page.

About Trackhouse Racing:

Trackhouse Entertainment Group is a burgeoning sports and entertainment enterprise with plans to marry the cultures of music and motorsports. It owns Trackhouse Racing, a two-car NASCAR Cup Series team headquartered in Concord, North Carolina that fields race cars for Suárez and Ross Chastain. The team has already posted five top-four finishes in the opening races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Trackhouse team partnered with international entertainer Pitbull and won the NASCAR Team Diversity Award in 2021.

About WAV:

WAV is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community, including (but not limited to): technical support, RF predictive analysis, FCC coordination, installation & diagnostics. “We Make the Internet Work”. For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: www.wavonline.com.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

