TransCode Therapeutics Announces Article Published in the Journal Cancers Detailing the Potential for Short RNA-based Drugs in Cancer and a Broad Range of Disorders

BOSTON, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( RNAZ), the RNA oncology company committed to defeating cancer using RNA therapeutics, in collaboration with teams from, Massachusetts General Hospital, Michigan State University and Northeastern University, published an article in the journal Cancers titled, Clinical Applications of Short Non-Coding RNA-Based Therapies in the Era of Precision Medicine. The article was published on March 21, 2022.



The article describes the development, challenges, and clinical successes of short RNA-based drugs and details several examples of how these RNA drugs are designed, chemically modified, and delivered for treatment of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic disorders. In addition, the article highlights key similarities and differences between various short non-coding RNA platforms and discusses considerations to maximize treatment efficacy of RNA-based therapeutics. TransCode Co-Founder and scientific advisor, Dr. Anna Moore, was a contributing author to the article.

“The field of RNA therapeutics has matured to the point of clinical translation and is poised to transform the way we treat disease over the next decade,” commented Dr. Zdravka Medarova, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of TransCode. “This report provides a snapshot of the field of RNA therapeutics and outlines the future for short non-coding RNAs as a therapeutic platform for a broad range of disorders, including cancer.”

TransCode’s CEO, Michael Dudley, added, “We believe RNA-based drugs will play an increasingly important role in personalized treatment for cancer and other diseases. Our first-in-human clinical trial which we intend to initiate later this year with our lead therapeutic candidate, targets an RNA molecule that has been shown to be the driver of metastatic disease. Since our proprietary delivery system has been engineered to deliver RNA therapeutics inside tumor cells, it has the potential to overcome the challenges of RNA delivery to a range of genetic targets. We believe this would represent a major step forward in unlocking therapeutic access to genetic targets involved in a range of cancers.

This article in Cancers further supports the potential of our platform of drug candidates and reaffirms our belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics.”

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is an RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be defeated using RNA therapeutics. The Company has created a platform of drug candidates designed to target a variety of tumor types with the objective of significantly improving patient outcomes. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer, which is believed to cause approximately 90% of all cancer deaths totaling over nine million per year worldwide. The Company believes that TTX-MC138 has the potential to produce regression without recurrence in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian and colon cancer, glioblastomas and others. Two of the Company’s other drug candidates, TTX-siPDL1 and TTX-siLIN28b, focus on treating tumors by targeting PD-L1 and Lin28b, respectively. The Company is also developing other therapeutic candidates and diagnostic products related to its planned therapeutics business.

