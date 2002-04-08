Ad Perceptions Study Uncovers Opportunities for Publishers to Grow Revenue from Cross-Screen Video Ads

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic ( PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced the results from a new study with Advertiser Perceptions to examine how effectively publishers are enabling successful video advertising strategies. The research shows that while publishers believe advertisers want to buy video with a “screen agnostic” approach, they face widespread difficulty in delivering video seamlessly across channels. The study finds that publishers turn to SSPs as their primary partner to facilitate more effective video monetization, and that PubMatic is “the leading independent SSP in the market among publishers monetizing video ad inventory programmatically.”



Advertisers have demonstrated strong demand for cross-screen video inventory, and according to the study, 62% of digital video advertising is transacted programmatically today, with the majority through private transactions such as programmatic guaranteed or private marketplace deals. Despite strong demand and programmatic maturity, enabling cross-screen targeting remains a major challenge:

54% of publishers said the ability to target audiences in a screen-agnostic fashion was more important to their advertisers than the ability to target viewers on a specific screen.

86% of publishers said it was very difficult or somewhat difficult to enable cross-screen targeting for video; with larger publishers being three times as likely to say it was very difficult.

47% of publishers noted that the inability to identify or define target audiences across screens was a top video advertising challenge.

48% of publishers noted that they have a limited understanding of how to measure the success of cross-screen video.

“In our analysis, 59% of publishers believe that if they improve their cross-screen video targeting and measurement capabilities they will see higher monetization, but have a limited capacity to develop solutions themselves. A lack of consistent data across screens is a key issue. Our research found that SSPs provide an effective solution, and are most effective providing data to power publisher video ad monetization capabilities,” said Nicole Perrin, VP of Business Intelligence at Advertiser Perceptions.

According to the research, “SSPs play a critical role in bringing together the data that enables audience targeting.” And, “The ability for SSPs to work seamlessly with a neutral, third-party identity graphs and ID solutions to identify users and tie together identity across devices and channels at the heart of enabling the multifaceted forms of targeting that publishers say lead to the highest level of video monetization.”

“Solving for cross-screen video advertising needs requires data targeting and measurement capabilities that publishers often can’t provide on their own. As an SSP, our goal is to provide this capability to help publishers bring in more demand for their cross-screen video inventory and maximize their revenue. Publishers said that they are looking for an SSP partner to provide maximum flexibility to support their monetization efforts while remaining unbiased at the same time, and as a true partner to our publishers, that’s exactly what we deliver,” said Paulina Klimenko, Chief Growth Officer at PubMatic.

About PubMatic

PubMatic ( PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

