Flanders Investment and Trade Names Legend Biotech Newcomer of the Year

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, was named Newcomer of the Year at the tenth annual Foreign Investment Trophy ceremony hosted by Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT).

Flanders Investment and Trade is a Flemish government organization that facilitates investment projects in Flanders, a northern region of Belgium, and supports Flemish companies. The Foreign Investment Trophy recognizes international firms with investment projects in Flanders, and FIT’s Newcomer of the Year award is conferred upon organizations who have recently embarked on substantial investment projects in the region.

Legend Biotech earned the honor for its joint+investment in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Flanders with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. (Janssen). The cell therapy facility is the first-ever cell therapy manufacturing site located in Flanders, and it will serve as a regional hub for the companies’ cell therapy production for patients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The 26,000-square-meter manufacturing hub is part of Legend’s collaboration with Janssen to advance the manufacturing of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel), a B cell maturation antigen-directed CAR-T treatment being evaluated for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma by the European Medicines Agency. In April 2019, cilta-cel was granted PRIME (Priority Medicines) designation. PRIME offers enhanced interaction and early dialogue with the developers of promising medicines to optimize drug development plans and speed up the evaluation of cutting-edge, scientific advances that target a high unmet medical need.

The European manufacturing hub is anticipated to come on-line in 2023 and will be managed by Legend Biotech.

As he accepted the award in Belgium, Ying Huang, PhD, CEO and CFO of Legend Biotech, said: “This award is special recognition of our investment in Flanders, one of Europe’s most exciting biotechnology hubs. The Newcomer of the Year award marks how far we’ve come in since Legend was established to apply cell therapy to rare and uncommon diseases. We look forward to advancing that goal and to playing a meaningful role in the Ghent ecosystem for years to come.”

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogenic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, T-cell receptor (TCR-T), and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of safe, efficacious and cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Flanders Investment & Trade

Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT) actively promotes sustainable international business in Flanders as a key element of the region’s socio-economic development. FIT accomplishes this by supporting Flanders-based companies in their international business ventures and by attracting foreign investors. FIT assists businesses across Flanders in their international endeavors and provides custom advice and support. Companies can call on the agency’s local and international networks of contacts, while FIT also offers financial support and information about the financial incentives available.

