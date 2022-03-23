Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Business Update Call

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain resulting from osteoarthritis, announced that the Company will be hosting its fourth quarter earnings and business update call March 29 at 4:30pm EST.

Conference Call Details



Date/Time: March 29, 2022, at 4:30 pm EST

Conferencing Link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3683372/9CD2C8B658E56541C487F44C34E897BB

Access Code: 66744

Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062 Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575 US dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205 US dial-in number (Local): 1 646 904 5544 Access code: 931547

*Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator

In order to submit questions, participants must have Internet connectivity, as questions will only be addressed via the webcast. The conference call line will be in listen-only mode.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of pain resulting from osteoarthritis. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion™, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2037 and may be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA).

