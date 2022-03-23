HubSpot Launches New HubSpot Creators Program to Invest Millions in Emerging Talent

PR Newswire

The launch introduces the first cohort of talented emerging creators who will produce podcasts across entrepreneurship, marketing, and technology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced the launch of HubSpot Creators , its new accelerator program to seek out and invest in emerging creators globally. HubSpot Creators will launch with an initial cohort of eight podcast creators and will tap into the company's firsthand experience in building media channels from scratch to help creators grow their brands with dedicated resources and networks. Over time, the program will aim to expand beyond just podcasts to include YouTube and newsletter creators as well.

The average podcast episode receives only 29 listens , and it takes nearly 4,000 listens to reach the top 1% of podcast episodes, which means that 99% of podcasters never hit that mark. To help more emerging creators reach their growth goals, HubSpot Creators is taking cues from the success of HubSpot's top-10 business podcast, My First Million with Sam Parr and Shaan Puri. The program is structured to support creators as they launch and grow their podcasts, providing them with benefits like host pay, marketing budget, operational support, and cross-promotion through HubSpot's existing podcast network .

"Breaking through in the saturated podcast market can be incredibly difficult, especially for creators who are starting from scratch. Through HubSpot Creators, we're able to leverage our position as a leader in the content space to raise the profiles of emerging creators who share in our mission of helping millions of organizations grow better," said Kieran Flanagan, SVP of Marketing at HubSpot. "We're very excited to bring these new creators on board and to support them with our market-leading insights as they build out their shows."

HubSpot will provide monthly base sums for its creators and additional support through a tiered system. Similar to a venture capital structure, each show enters the program at HubSpot Creators' Seed level and has the opportunity to advance through its tiers from Seed to Series A and beyond, receiving more investment from HubSpot as their programs grow. Increased incentives throughout the process may include guest swaps, dedicated editors and producers, growth support, and more.

"At first I was hesitant to join a network, but HubSpot's podcast network has been awesome," said Shaan Puri. "It gives us creative freedom and tons of support behind the scenes to make the show better. And the more the podcast grows, the more opportunities show up. I've been able to launch my own courses and a venture fund off the popularity of My First Million."

HubSpot Creators' first inaugural podcast cohort is now available to stream and includes the following shows:

These shows build on HubSpot's existing Podcast Network of more than 15 shows, including creators like Sam Parr, Shaan Puri, Guy Kawasaki, Amy Porterfield, and John Lee Dumas.

"I'm extremely excited to be a part of HubSpot's Creators program," said Elaine Zelby, partner at SignalFire and host of (Un)Sexy. "HubSpot has built such a strong brand and community among marketing and sales professionals, and it's great to see them putting their firepower behind helping independent creators grow their brands and audiences."

The program accepts applications on a rolling basis, and new cohorts will launch quarterly. HubSpot Creators will start accepting applications for a second cohort of global creators in May.

To learn more about HubSpot Creators, please visit https://www.hubspot.com/creators.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 135,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #2 Best Place to Work in 2022, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

