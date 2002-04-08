AeroClean Installs Pūrgo™ Air Sanitization Solutions at City of Palm Beach Gardens Facilities

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroClean Technologies ( AERC) today announced the installation of Pūrgo™ air purification and sanitization devices at the City of Palm Beach Gardens offices and facilities. The units have been installed in areas where critical person-to-person interactions take place, including the city’s 911 Call Center, Emergency Operations Center, Conference Rooms and the City Council Chambers.



Pūrgo™ uses patented, proprietary, UV-C LED technology to significantly reduce and remove harmful pathogens – including allergens, mold, bacteria, fungi, and viruses such as influenza and SARS-CoV-2. A medical-grade air sanitization device, Pūrgo™ exchanges the air inside most rooms more than six times per hour to provide continuous air sanitization as a robust safety measure for staff, visitors, and residents who access and utilize the City of Palm Beach’s facilities.

“COVID-19, and particularly the Omicron variant, continues to raise public health concerns resulting in restrictions that impact business continuity for our communities. As a local Palm Beach Gardens small business, we are honored to help deliver clean, safe, continuously sanitized air so that Palm Beach Gardens can continue to thrive with less disruption,” said Jason DiBona, CEO of AeroClean.

“As part of our dedication to the health and safety of our staff and all who use our facilities, we have installed Pūrgo™ continuous air purifiers to provide an added layer of protection, so staff and visitors feel comfortable using our facilities and interacting in-person to drive the important decisions that help us flourish as a city,” said Stephen Stepp, Deputy City Manager of Palm Beach Gardens.

“We are doing everything we can so people can utilize our facilities with a sense of ease, which enables local businesses and other organizations to access the resources they need to operate smoothly. Adding a real-time solution to our sanitization measures that protects indoor person-to-person interactions makes us more confident that we can safely carry out our duties and deliver on our commitments to the city,” said Cory Wilder, Director of Public Services, of Palm Beach Gardens.

AeroClean completed its first deployment for the City of Palm Beach in February 2022. Additional deployments are anticipated later this year.

About AeroClean Technologies: AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going—with continuous air sanitization products called, Pūrgo™ (pure-go). We create solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. Pūrgo™ products feature SteriDuct™, a proprietary technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators. Powered by SteriDuct™, our solutions are medical grade, eradicating viral, fungal, and bacterial airborne pathogens. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops. Learn more at aeroclean.com .

