CPI Card Group® Launches Push Provisioning Service

CPI+Card+Group+Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today unveiled its Push Provisioning service. This new dynamic solution facilitates the tokenization of a Mastercard® debit and credit card through in-app provisioning to a large network of mobile wallets including Apple Pay®, Google Pay™, Samsung Pay® and Click to Pay.

Issuers are recognizing the importance for some consumers of complementing a physical card issuance strategy with a provisioning solution that supports mobile wallet usage. CPI’s Push Provisioning solution enables issuers to overcome internal challenges, such as a lack of resources and limited infrastructure, to be able to offer a mobile payment solution as part of an omni-channel experience for cardholders.

“Some consumers view the provisioning of payment card credentials into mobile wallets as an expected part of their experience and an issuer’s value proposition,” said Lane Dubin, SVP and General Manager, Prepaid, Personalization Solutions and Instant Issuance for CPI Card Group. “Issuers need to be able to compete in mobile arenas – not only for the revenue opportunity, but also for the success of their overall issuance strategy. We’re thrilled to introduce Push Provisioning to support issuers in this effort.”

With CPI as their technology partner, issuers can adopt a push provisioning strategy that delivers a satisfying, on-demand customer experience for cardholders. Through the Company’s robust digital infrastructure and existing relationships, CPI frees issuers from the complex back-end responsibilities and constant maintenance that in-house push provisioning would otherwise require. Issuers are able to provide cardholders with a custom-branded mobile wallet experience, all while CPI accommodates cardholders when they change their preferred app or mobile wallet by constantly expanding compatibility.

To learn more about CPI’s Push Provisioning, click here.

