CareCloud to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) ( MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today CareCloud CFO Bill Korn has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, and taking place from 9:00am – 5:00pm EDT on March 28-30.

Bill will talk about digital healthcare during a panel discussion entitled “Technology Improving Healthcare” on Wednesday, March 30 at 1:30pm EDT. Other panelists will include Augmedix, Inc., Biotricity, Inc. and TRxADE HEALTH, Inc

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

