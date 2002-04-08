EzFill to Participate in Maxim Group Virtual Growth Conference

MIAMI, FL, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) ( EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, today announced that Mike McConnell, CEO and Arthur Levine, CFO of EzFill, will participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Growth Conference, hosted by M-Vest, being held March 28-30, 2022.



EzFill’s corporate presentation will be available starting Monday, March 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET for all registrants of the virtual conference. To view the Company’s pre-recorded company presentation, please click here. Mr. McConnell will also be participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET. To attend the event, please register here.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

