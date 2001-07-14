eero Introduces Its Fastest Mesh Wifi Systems—eero Pro 6E and eero 6+

eero, an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) company, today introduced eero Pro 6E and eero 6+—the newest additions to the eero 6 series of mesh wifi systems. eero Pro 6E, the first Wi-Fi 6E-enabled eero mesh wifi system, supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps, provides coverage for over 100 devices simultaneously, and offers access to the newly-authorized 6 GHz band, all of which ensures more devices can get gigabit+ speeds across your home. eero 6+ is the most affordable gigabit-capable eero system, with access to 160 MHz radio channels for fast connectivity for activities like AR, VR, and 8K streaming; plus, it supports over 75 simultaneously-connected devices. For customers looking for Wi-Fi 6 performance at an affordable price, eero 6 is now available at a starting price of $89.

“Since eero’s beginning a little over eight years ago, we have had a vision to provide every home around the world with wifi that just works,” said Nick Weaver, Co-Founder and CEO of eero. “Wifi has changed a lot since then, and we’ve worked hard to expand our portfolio and make our easy-to-use, fast, secure, and reliable whole-home wifi systems more accessible and affordable for everyone. With the introduction of eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ alongside our existing eero 6 series devices, we’re taking a big step in delivering our highest performing and most affordable wifi systems for everyone.”

eero 6 Series Delivers Wifi for a Variety of Homes and Technology Uses

With the launch of eero Pro 6E and eero 6+, and the availability of eero 6 at a new low price, there is now an eero 6 system for every kind of home and technology need:

eero Pro 6E . The first Wi-Fi 6E-enabled eero mesh wifi system and newest tri-band offering, eero Pro 6E sets a new standard for top-of-the-line eero performance with support for over 100 devices simultaneously. Capable of supporting network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps (a gigabit wired and 1.3 Gbps wireless), eero Pro 6E supports gigabit+ wifi speeds across your home and leverages the newly-authorized 6 GHz band to provide access to a new, spacious wifi “traffic lane” to enable faster speeds and less congestion across your home network. With 1 x 2.5 GbE and 1 x 1.0 GbE Ethernet ports on each device, eero Pro 6E can support multigigabit internet plans. And with the additional wifi bandwidth of 160 MHz radio channels, eero Pro 6E supports fast connectivity for activities like AR, VR, and 8K streaming. A single eero Pro 6E covers up to 2,000 square feet; a 2-pack covers up to 4,000 square feet; and a 3-pack covers up to 6,000 square feet.

Additional eero 6 Series Features and Benefits

All eero 6 series devices work with your existing internet service and offer several features to unlock your wifi’s potential, including:

Pricing and Availability

eero 6 series devices are available at eero.com, Amazon.com, and leading retailers. eero Pro 6Eis now available for $499 (2-pack) and $699 (3-pack). The eero Pro 6E one-pack is available for pre-order for $299. eero 6+ is now available for $239 (2-pack) and $299 (3-pack). The eero 6+ 1-pack is available for pre-order for $139. eero 6 is now available at new low prices including$89 (1-pack), $139 (2-pack), and $199 (3-pack). For advanced online security, eero Secure+ is available for $9.99 per month.

The new eero 6 series devices will also be available to customers through participating internet service providers, custom installation professionals, and homebuilders.

About eero

The first mesh home wifi system, eero blankets any home in reliable and secure wifi. eero offers advanced online security tools, eero Secure and eero Secure+, to help protect personal data, devices, and networks from online threats. Available through participating retailers and internet service providers in various countries around the world, eero is simple to set up, even easier to manage, and improves over time with regular, automatic software updates. Founded in 2014 by Amos Schallich, Nate Hardison, and Nick Weaver, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

