Xponential Fitness, Inc. Confirms Details of 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today confirmed the Company will host its first-ever Annual Shareholder Meeting on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Annual Meeting will be held at Xponential’s corporate headquarters located at 17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92614 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Those unable to attend in-person will have the option to participate virtually.

In conjunction with the Annual Shareholder Meeting, and in honor of the inaugural event, in-person attendees are invited to attend a reception at Xponential’s corporate headquarters from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time that same day. During this time, shareholders will have the opportunity to meet Chief Executive Officer Anthony Geisler, as well as other key members of leadership. In addition, attendees are also invited to tour Xponential’s headquarters and state-of-the-art digital production facilities.

For more information and to register for the Annual Meeting, please visit the Events section of the Company’s investor website. For in-person attendance of the event, please RSVP no later than April 20, 2022. All registered shareholders as of April 1, 2022 are invited to participate. The Company intends to distribute a Notice of the Annual Meeting and the related Proxy Statement in early April, and such materials will also be available on the SEC+filings’ section of Xponential’s investor website.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 10 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the annual meeting of stockholders of Xponential. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and franchisees; our relationships with master franchisees and franchisees; difficulties and challenges in opening studios by franchisees; the ability of franchisees to generate sufficient revenues; risks relating to expansion into international markets; loss of reputation and brand awareness; material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2021 filed by Xponential with the SEC and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Xponential undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

