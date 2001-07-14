Herbalife Nutrition's Expertise and Leadership in Nutrition, Science and Fitness Featured at Upcoming Global Science and Industry Conferences

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, announced today that leading experts from its staff of over 300 scientists, along with members from its global Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB) and Herbalife Nutrition Institute, will participate at upcoming science and industry conferences worldwide during the second quarter of 2022.

Presentations will cover a broad range of topics such as the potential benefits of sustainable agriculture on both undernutrition and obesity, the importance of nutrition in the prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs); and optimizing performance levels through effective nutrition timing and exercise. Along with the Company’s nutrition and science experts, manufacturing executives will also present to share best practices for supply chain resiliency and the increasing consumer demand for wellness products.

“Our commitment to sharing the latest scientific findings with regard to our science-backed products takes center stage at these global events,” said Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition. “As consumers look to science to make more informed decisions, we recognize our responsibility to drive these conversations forward.”

These conferences bring together top researchers, dietary, sports medicine and exercise science practitioners, global and public health professionals, and policy makers all dedicated to advancing nutrition science and healthy, sustainable food production. Each of these events brings together professionals and experts in the field to share knowledge that will ultimately benefit consumers.

Herbalife Nutrition experts will present and participate at the following industry conferences:

Organized by the Food and Agriculture Policy Research Center (GIFT) and Turkish Culinary Federation (AFED), Ismet Tamer, M.D., Ph.D., M.S., and Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board member (NAB) will give a presentation titled “The role of health care professionals and the media in educating consumers in better nutrition,” to the more than 200 media, academic, food industry and government officials expected to attend.

Samantha Clayton, OLY, M.S., CPT, vice president of Sports Performance and Fitness; Dana Ryan, Ph.D., MBA, M.A., director of Sports Performance Nutrition and Education; and Denise Cervantes, B.S., NASM-CPT, Sports Performance Fitness and Education Specialist, will present an interactive fitness workshop “A Day as an Athlete: Pre-, During, and Post-Workout Nutrition Strategies.”

Samantha Clayton, OLY, M.S., CPT, vice president of Sports Performance and Fitness, will deliver a keynote address to attending fitness professionals titled “Calling You to Action.”

Troy Hicks, senior vice president of Global Supply Chain, will participate in a panel discussion on the use of data in the supply chain.

Hicks will be joined by top leaders from Peet’s Coffee, T-Mobile, AstraZeneca, Unilever, and Cedars Sinai to discuss best practices for unlocking the value of data and putting it at the center of supply chain planning.

David Heber, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of the Herbalife Nutrition Institute (HNI) along with HNI members Mark Hyman, M.D.; Adam Drewnowski, Ph.D., M.A.; and Zhaoping Li, M.D., Ph.D., will host a pre-conference symposium titled “The Global Nutrition Transition: Sustainability and Human Nutrition.”

The presentation will discuss effectively addressing unmet nutritional challenges and research opportunities presented by sustainability in food production and human nutrition, as well as examine how these factors can impact diet-related chronic diseases and aging.

Zhaoping Li, M.D., Ph.D., a member of the Herbalife Nutrition Institute, will present a session on “Functional Role of Nutrition in Addressing NCDs”that will share dietary recommendations to help people decide what, when, why, and how to eat to optimize their health and prevent and reverse non-communicable diseases (NCDs), like diabetes, hypertension or hypercholesterolemia.

In addition to presenting at conferences, Herbalife Nutrition will sponsor the CANDAC22+California+Academy+of+Nutrition+and+Dietetics+Annual+Conference+and+Expo in Oakland, California (April 21-23); and in Brazil, both the Brazilian Aesthetic Nutrition Meeting (May 13-14) and Ganepao+Congress (June 8-11), engaging with attendees at the Company’s exhibit booths.

To date in 2022, Herbalife Nutrition experts have presented at the following events:

Challenges and solutions for multi-ingredient identification in botanical dietary supplements.” The presentation shared strategies and technical tactics on using orthogonal approaches for identifying botanical ingredients in a highly complex botanical blend.

Lisa Thomas, senior director of Sports Marketing and Innovation at Herbalife Nutrition, participated in a dietary supplements panel discussing how the Company pivoted during the pandemic to manage supply chain issues and demands, and consumers’ increased interest in bettering their health and wellness over the past two years.

Gary Swanson, senior vice president of Quality Assurance and Control at Herbalife Nutrition, gave a presentation titled “Quality Management System Framework ​for​ Dietary Supplements Containing Botanicals,” detailing the complexities, challenges, and strategies for taking dietary supplement products from concept to market.

