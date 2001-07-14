Levi Strauss & Co. to Webcast First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the first quarter ended February 27, 2022. The call will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, chief financial officer.

To access the live webcast, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fy4c6jge4 or dial in to listen to the live call at: +1.833.693.0541 in the United States and Canada or +1.661.407.1582 internationally; I.D. No. 7585107.

A replay of the webcast will be available on http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com starting approximately two hours after the event and archived on the site for one quarter. A telephone replay will be available until April 13, 2022 at +1.855.859.2056 in the United States and Canada or +1.404.537.3406 internationally; I.D. No. 7585107.

To access the company’s related press release on April 6, 2022, please visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The Company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen®, Dockers® and Beyond Yoga brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.’s reported 2021 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http%3A%2F%2Flevistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005112/en/