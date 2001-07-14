C3 AI Version 8 to Accelerate the Development of Enterprise AI Applications

C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, announced the general availability of C3 AI Version 8 to dramatically accelerate the development of large-scale AI applications.

Five years in development, Version 8 is a complete re-architecture of the C3 AI Application Platform and its prebuilt AI applications, enabling dramatic performance improvements and a seamless development experience from data engineering and transformations to AI/machine-learning (ML) model and application prototyping.

Version 8 empowers enterprises to develop, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale with a new simplified, cohesive AI Application platform common to developers, data scientists, citizen data scientists, business users, and IT operators.

Version 8 also provides a family of over six pre-built enterprise AI application suites across Reliability, Supply Chain, CRM, Sustainability, Defense and Intelligence, and Financial Services.

“The ability to rapidly deploy AI applications at scale will be a defining competitive advantage in the next decade. We have created a market-leading platform and turn-key enterprise AI applications to do just that,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO of C3 AI.

C3 AI works with some of the world’s largest companies, including Shell, Engie, Bank of America, Cargill, SWIFT, U.S. Department of Defense, and Koch Industries. Representing the world’s largest AI production application footprint, C3 AI improves the operations and lives of millions of businesses and consumers.

C3 AI Version 8 includes:

C3 AI Applications: C3 AI’s suite of pre-built and extensible enterprise AI applications across cross-industry and industry-specific software suites has been updated to include: End-to-end supply chain planning and execution capabilities, with extension to demand planning, production scheduling, sourcing management, and supply network node risk. Industrial Reliability Suite to include Process Optimization for improved quality and yield of manufacturing, and Turnaround Optimization to safely streamline overall turnaround / revamp times. New industry-specific AI applications for Intelligence Analysis and Property Appraisal, geared toward federal, state, and local governments. A new AI-enabled ESG application to enrich the Sustainability Suite for complex global organizations.

C3 AI’s suite of pre-built and extensible enterprise AI applications across cross-industry and industry-specific software suites has been updated to include:

C3 AI Virtual Data Lake: The new Virtual Data Lake provides the ability to aggregate structured, unstructured, sensor, and open-source data into a unified, federated, virtual data image eliminating the need to replicate data for AI processing and analytics.

C3 AI Data Vision: Enables complex AI-driven knowledge graphs for AI discovery and advanced data visualization.

The C3 AI Studio: Provides an end-to-end low-code AI application development environment with 10x – 100x productivity increases in time to value.

C3 AI CRM: Allows customers to make existing CRM investments instantly predictive.

C3 AI Ex Machina: A comprehensive no-code machine-learning (ML) canvas that empowers citizen data scientists to fully exploit the potential of AI and data investments.

For more information on future updates to C3 AI Version 8 and its comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise AI solutions, visit https%3A%2F%2Fc3.ai%2Fai-software%2F

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3+AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005243/en/