JetBlue and American Introduce Enhanced Perks for Qualifying Loyalty Members Made Possible Through Northeast Alliance

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) are elevating the travel experience for its most loyal travelers, announcing new perks for TrueBlue Mosaic and AAdvantage® status members when traveling on either. It is the latest round of customer benefits made possible by the airlines’ innovative Northeast Alliance (NEA).

“We know our most loyal customers love the added perks and flexibility that come with being a TrueBlue Mosaic member, which is why, together with American, we’re extending more great benefits to our travelers when they are flying on American-operated flights,” said Don Uselmann, vice president loyalty & personalization, JetBlue. “At the same time, we continue to add value to our Northeast Alliance by also extending additional perks and flexibility to American’s status members when they fly JetBlue. It’s another win as we continue to add value to our loyalty programs.”

“American and JetBlue are committed to delivering a seamless travel experience to customers through our Northeast Alliance,” said Alison Taylor, American’s Chief Customer Officer. “Part of that dedication includes making travel even more enjoyable for our loyal members, who inspired this opportunity. We look forward to their feedback about this chance to elevate their travel across American and JetBlue.”

Starting today, JetBlue Mosaics and American AAdvantage status members – the top earning loyalty members in each program – are now eligible to enjoy an expanded list of their favorite perks:

Space to Stretch Out

JetBlue Mosaics are now eligible for complimentary Main Cabin Extra seating on all American-operated flights based on availability at time of check-in. Main Cabin Extra amenities include extra legroom, early boarding and dedicated overhead bin space.

AAdvantage status members are now eligible for complimentary Even More® Space seating on all JetBlue-operated flights based on availability at time of check-in when checking in at JetBlue kiosks or on jetblue.com. This benefit will be available via the JetBlue app in the coming days. Even More Space amenities include up to 7 inches of additional legroom, early boarding, early access to overhead bin space and access to expedited security lanes at select airports.

Convenience at the Kiosk

JetBlue Mosaics can now enjoy the convenience of tagging up to two complimentary checked bags at American kiosks and dropping them at designated drop-off counters. This benefit will also be available for up to eight other customers traveling on the same reservation.

Same-Day Confirmed Changes

JetBlue Mosaics continue to benefit from complimentary same-day changes on American-operated flights.

AAdvantage status members Platinum Pro and higher can now also enjoy same-day changes when traveling on JetBlue-operated flights.

These newest benefits build on existing perks first announced in 2021. As part of JetBlue’s NEA with American, Mosaic members flying on American already enjoy:

Priority check-in desks at the airport.

Access to expedited security lanes.

Earlier boarding (Group 4) with priority boarding lanes.

Priority bags.

Up to two free checked bags with check-in at American ticket counters.

Complimentary same-day changes to flights.

Complimentary preferred seating.

In the future, JetBlue TrueBlue customers will also be able to redeem points for flights operated by American. As+announced+last+year, JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program members are eligible to earn points on all American Airlines-operated flights. The accrual agreement covers American flights operating with the JetBlue code within the carriers’ Northeast Alliance, as well as on all other American flights operating anywhere in the world. At the same time, American’s AAdvantage members can accrue miles on all JetBlue flights within and beyond the Northeast (a).

In order to enjoy new, existing and future benefits, TrueBlue customers must enter their TrueBlue number when booking.

NEA Continues to Grow

In summer 2022, the NEA will offer nearly 500 daily departures from New York’s three major airports and 200 daily departures from Boston. As part of the growth related to the NEA, JetBlue will launch its first-ever Canadian route with new nonstop service between JFK and Vancouver in June. Separately, American plans to launch new nonstop service between JFK and Doha, Qatar’s Hamad International Airport (DOH), becoming the only U.S.-based carrier to serve the Middle Eastern destination. For more information about the NEA, visit www.NEAflies.com.

(a) Excludes JetBlue-operated flights between New York (JFK) and London (LHR and LGW).

