Enhance Digital Productivity and Create a Unified Work Experience with Upland AccuRoute

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) has announced AccuRoute’s latest 2022 release, which is designed to enhance digital productivity and streamline business-critical workflows through one central interface. With this release, AccuRoute further cements its position as a bridge between customers’ on-premise applications and cloud solutions through critical MFP and EMR integration expansions and new Machine Learning (ML) capabilities that improve data collection and the overall user experience.

“This is a really exciting release for AccuRoute and our users, especially within the healthcare industry, where there is a rising need to put centralized digital capabilities directly into the hands of healthcare providers,” said Shawn Freligh, VP of Product and Chief Technologist for the Document Workflow team at Upland. “Through Epic’s App Orchard*, we can offer healthcare providers more robust fax capabilities directly from Epic, an integration that is now available through AccuRoute, as well as through Upland’s InterFAX SaaS fax product offering.”

Features of AccuRoute’s latest release include:

Expanded Integrations to Accelerate Work: The latest integration improves usability for healthcare providers by allowing users to fax directly from within Epic using their AccuRoute fax platform. Learn+more. By adding Canon to the list of supported vendors, users have even more reach into how they use AccuRoute to capture, route, and process content directly from their MFP device panel. Learn+more.

Simplified Data Collection: Using Artificial Intelligence and ML components, AccuRoute creates templates and improves them by creating data classification and extraction steps based on key pieces of information, and then automatically refines classification capabilities with each subsequent document.

User-friendly Document Sets: This new feature improves user experience by enabling administrators to configure sets of documents to embed in one button while allowing another user to select specific documents within the set.

To learn more about AccuRoute, visit uplandsoftware.com%2FAccuRoute.

*Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Upland

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job-specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,700+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

