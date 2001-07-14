DCM to Announce Fiscal 2021 and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, March 24, 2021

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, will issue its fiscal 2021 and fourth quarter 2021 results the evening of Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM, and James Lorimer, CFO, will present the fiscal 2021 and fourth quarter 2021 results followed by a live Q&A period.

Instructions on how to access both the webcast and telephone call are available below. For those unable to join live, a replay of the webcast will be available on the DCM Investor Relations page.

DCM will be using Microsoft Teams to broadcast our earnings call, which will be accessible via the options below:

Here are the details for the call.

Click+here+to+join+the+meeting+%0A

Or call in (audio only)

+1 647-749-9154, 242779691# Canada, Toronto

Phone Conference ID: 242 779 691#

The Company’s full results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on www.sedar.com. Following the call, a video message from Richard Kellam, DCM’s President and CEO will be posted on the Company’s website.

