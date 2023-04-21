PPG to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results April 21

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the following details for its first quarter 2022 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release: Thursday, April 21, after U.S. stock markets close Teleconference: Friday, April 22, 8 a.m. ET PPG participants: Michael H. McGarry, chairman and chief executive officer

Tim Knavish, chief operating officer

Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer

John Bruno, vice president, investor relations Dial-in registration: Visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.incommglobalevents.com%2Fregistration%2Fq4inc%2F10432%2Fppg-q1-2022-earnings%2F to register for the conference call. Upon registering, you will receive your access details via email. Webcast: A live, listen-only webcast will be available via the PPG+Investor+Center. Telephone replay: Available beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, Friday, April 22 through 11:59 p.m. ET, Friday, May 6.

Replay numbers:

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403

US (Local): 1 929 458 6194

Canada: 1 226 828 7578

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 840553 Web replay: Replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the PPG+Investor+Center and will remain through Friday, April 21, 2023.

The news release will be available on the PPG+Investor+Center and PPG+Newsroom.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the PPG+Investor+Center after the earnings release.

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

