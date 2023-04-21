PPG to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results April 21

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the following details for its first quarter 2022 earnings release and teleconference call.
|
Earnings release:
Thursday, April 21, after U.S. stock markets close
|
Teleconference:
Friday, April 22, 8 a.m. ET
|
PPG participants:
Michael H. McGarry, chairman and chief executive officer
|
Dial-in registration:
Visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.incommglobalevents.com%2Fregistration%2Fq4inc%2F10432%2Fppg-q1-2022-earnings%2F to register for the conference call. Upon registering, you will receive your access details via email.
|
Webcast:
A live, listen-only webcast will be available via the PPG+Investor+Center.
|
Telephone replay:
Available beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, Friday, April 22 through 11:59 p.m. ET, Friday, May 6.
|
Web replay:
Replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the PPG+Investor+Center and will remain through Friday, April 21, 2023.
The news release will be available on the PPG+Investor+Center and PPG+Newsroom.
Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the PPG+Investor+Center after the earnings release.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.
We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
CATEGORY Financial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005111/en/