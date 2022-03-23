SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NEOG, ADOC, MBII, SKIL

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)'s merger with 3M's Food Safety business. Under the merger, NEOGEN will issue shares to 3M shareholders such that existing NEOGEN shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. 3M will also receive consideration valued at approximately $1 billion, subject to closing and other adjustments. If you are a NEOGEN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ADOC)'s merger with Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. If you are an Edoc shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII)'s sale to Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Marrone Bio common stock will be exchanged at closing for ordinary shares of Bioceres at a fixed ratio of 0.088. If you are a Marrone Bio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL)'s merger with Codecademy. If you are a Skillsoft shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

