Interactive Brokers Expands Sustainability Offerings with Carbon Offsets

Interactive+Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today launched Carbon Offsets, a new feature available through IMPACT, Interactive Brokers’ mobile trading app developed for socially conscious investors. Carbon Offsets empowers investors to make a lasting environmental difference by easily reducing individual carbon emissions using the same trading platform designed to streamline the sustainable investing process for any investor.

Airplane travel and seemingly benign day-to-day activities produce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Building on the simplicity of IMPACT, investors can now use the Carbon Offsets tool to select from either greenhouse-gas emitting activities related to household, transportation and food, or enter a specific amount of carbon to offset in dollars or tons. Interactive Brokers seamlessly sources and retires the Carbon Credits at the appropriate agencies enabling investors to fully or partially reduce their carbon footprints, while achieving broader sustainability goals.

For example, a client planning to fly from New York City to Hong Kong can tap the “Offset Your Carbon” banner on the IMPACT app homepage and swipe up to review offsets by category. The client can then select the flight time in hours and purchase the carbon offsets to positively impact the planet. Plus, the tool reports the number of tons of carbon neutralized in both the app and on account statements giving clients the ability to track their progress toward lowering their carbon footprints.

“Sustainability and environmental consciousness are not isolated aspects, they speak to a collective culture. A culture that is aware of the interconnected nature of our global community. As a result, we continue to develop products that are in service to this collective culture,” said Will Peterffy, ESG Director at Interactive Brokers. “Carbon Offsets makes it easy for our clients to participate in the emerging collective culture dedicated to stewarding our planet while investing in companies that further align with their values through the IMPACT app."

Interactive Brokers collaborated with Sustain.Life to provide emissions data for each carbon emitting activity available in the app. Sustain.Life’s SaaS platform helps companies across industries reduce their environmental impact by providing ESG tools that enable the measurement and management of their carbon emissions. The Carbon Offsets tool is available in the IMPACT app for clients of IB LLC.

