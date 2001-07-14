American Water's Commitment to Community in Camden, NJ

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today, that along with the American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF) and New Jersey American Water, the company donated more than $1.3 million in 2021 to community organizations benefiting the City of Camden. This continues American Water’s commitment to cultivating and maintaining meaningful and impactful relationships with Camden residents, stakeholders, and non-profit organizations.

“American Water is proud to continue supporting impactful local initiatives and programs in Camden,” said Susan Hardwick, president and CEO of American Water. “Since moving to Camden in 2018, we’ve been working to grow our partnerships with community organizations that support the residents, families and students in this great city.”

Most recently, the AWCF and New Jersey American Water donated $35,000 to Hopeworks to support its in-house training program expansion, which helps place young adults in life-changing jobs. American Water and New Jersey American Water have a long-standing partnership with Hopeworks that was recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal as one of the 2022+Faces+of+Philanthropy+award+winners.

“I commend American Water for being a community conscious partner with leadership who remain committed to playing an active role in Camden’s revitalization,” said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen. “The charitable support is resulting in positive outcomes and a better quality of life for residents citywide. These are significant investments in our students, residents, stakeholders, and non-profit organizations. American Water has become a catalyst for tangible transformation in Camden.”

In addition to Hopeworks, American Water distributed more than $300,000 to several Camden based non-profit organizations in 2021. These donations supported organizations including the Boys & Girls Club of Camden County, LUCY Outreach, Mighty Writers, St. Joseph’s Carpenter Society, UrbanPromise, and Joseph’s House of Camden, to assist in providing comprehensive services to residents and students.

American Water’s engagement and support of the City of Camden’s local community initiatives are highlighted in its 2021+Camden+Community+Investment+Report. These include:

Partnering with Fresh Artists, an award-winning non-profit that works with local youth artists, to add more than 100 creative art pieces at American Water’s Camden headquarters.

Supporting LUCY Outreach through a donation of $250,000 to help the development of the organization’s new, state-of-the-art youth center.

Announcing that New Jersey American Water awarded $950,000 in Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) funding to Parkside Business and Community in Partnership (PBCIP) of Camden to improve housing and economic development opportunities in Camden’s Parkside neighborhood.

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, with a display of 2,977 American Flags – one for each life lost – on RCA Pier.

American Water Charitable Foundation provided the final grant installment of $150,000 to complete the construction of a STEM Lab at Woodrow Wilson High School (soon to be Eastside High), opening to students in fall 2022

