AIG Life & Retirement Receives Industry Recognition for Annuity Service Excellence

AIG Life & Retirement today announced that it has received the Customer Experience Excellence Award from DALBAR, a leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service.

DALBAR’s Customer Experience Excellence Award is a recognition of a company’s ability to deliver exceptional customer service across multiple channels and touchpoints, including statements, phone, mobile and website. AIG Life & Retirement is the only company to have won the Customer Experience Excellence Award in annuities, winning the award for three straight years and every year since its inception.

“Customer service is a core pillar of our business and something we dedicate ourselves to every day,” said Gabriel Lopez, Chief Operations Officer, Individual Retirement, AIG Life & Retirement. “We are pleased to be recognized by DALBAR for the experience and service we provide to our customers and partners.”

AIG Life & Retirement has received several additional awards from DALBAR and, in a reflection of consistency and reliability in customer service, has secured these honors for many years in a row. AIG Life & Retirement earned DALBAR’s #1 ranking for variable annuity statements for the 21st consecutive year with DALBAR highlighting the new anniversary statements that AIG Life & Retirement launched last year to help financial professionals and their clients review and manage annuity income guarantees.

Additionally, AIG Life & Retirement won the Annuity Service Award for the 15th year in a row and was one of only two annuity providers this year to receive this recognition for the quality of their call center service. AIG Life & Retirement also has received DALBAR awards for Communications Excellence in annuities for its online financial professional experience for 13 consecutive years and for its mobile customer experience for three consecutive years.

“At AIG Life & Retirement, we are united in keeping our customers and distribution partners at the center of everything we do,” said Patchen Uchiyama, Chief Customer Officer, Individual Retirement, AIG Life & Retirement. “We will continue to work across our organization to make the customer experience a top priority—maintaining what we have already achieved and raising what our customers and partners can expect.”

DALBAR conducts in-depth evaluations and extensive audits to determine eligibility for their awards. The review process is based on industry-leading criteria that DALBAR has developed around their decades of customer experience research. DALBAR’s comprehensive assessment of AIG Life & Retirement included its annuity+service+center, websites for individuals and financial+professionals, annuity statements and mobile.

About AIG Life & Retirement

AIG Life & Retirement brings together a broad portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement security. The business consists of four operating segments – Individual Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets – and holds longstanding, leading market positions in many of the markets it serves.

AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American General Life Insurance Company (Houston, TX), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX as well as their affiliates. Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc., member FINRA. Additional information about AIG Life & Retirement can be found at lifeandretirement.aig.com.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Faig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com%2FAIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Faig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322006106/en/