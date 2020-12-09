DEADLINE ALERT for AI, RIVN, FB, and CELH: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



C3.ai, Inc. (: AI)

Class Period: December 9, 2020 – February 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2022

Shareholders with $50,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) C3.ai’s partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (2) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (3) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (4) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. ( RIVN)

Class Period: November 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2022

Shareholders with $25,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint filed alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose: (1) that Rivian had underpriced the R1T and R1S to such a degree that Rivian would be forced to raise prices shortly after the IPO; (2) the potential for significant reputational damage and cancellation of fully refundable preorders for the R1T and R1S that would result from Company’s need to address its underpriced EVs by raising prices shortly after the IPO; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Meta Platforms, Inc. ( FB)

Class Period: March 2, 2021 – February 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Apple’s iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta’s ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta’s mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. ( CELH)

Class Period: August 12, 2021 – March 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) that there was a material weakness in Celsius’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

